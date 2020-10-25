Botswana: Tsogwane Urges Batswana to Maintain Botho Spirit

Motopi — The Vice President, Mr Slumber Tsogwane has urged Batswana to maintain the compassionate spirit of Botho, which they are known for.

Speaking at a handover of a donated house by Choppies stores to one Ms Gabogakwe Maphane in Motopi, the Vice President said Batswana had always had the zeal to help each other in various aspects of life.

Mr Tsogwane cited letsema, metshelo and mafisa among others as ways that brought Batswana to work together and help each other in the past.

"As Batswana we should revive that culture of working together for the betterment of each other's lives. Unity is very important to us as a nation," he said.

Therefore, the Vice President noted that as leaders, on behalf of the constituents, they had the responsibility to solicit assistance from other sectors of the economy to touch peoples' lives, especially the less privileged in the society.

Meanwhile, Ms Maphane's house was the seventh in Boteti since the Vice President embarked on his mission of helping his constituents.

Kgosi Baletanye Kenewendo of Motopi commended both Mr Tsogwane and Choppies stores for the noble gesture.

He said shelter was one of the basics of life, hence the donated house would instill dignity to the Maphane family.

A representative from Choppies, Mr Thapelo Thase noted that building houses for the less privileged was part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

He encouraged the Maphane family to take good care of the house.

Mr Thase said choppies started in 1992 with one store, but currently there were 91 stores country wide with over 6 000 employees.

Source : BOPA