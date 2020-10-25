Botswana: Tsogwane Urges Batswana to Maintain Botho Spirit

25 October 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kabo Keaketswe

Motopi — The Vice President, Mr Slumber Tsogwane has urged Batswana to maintain the compassionate spirit of Botho, which they are known for.

Speaking at a handover of a donated house by Choppies stores to one Ms Gabogakwe Maphane in Motopi, the Vice President said Batswana had always had the zeal to help each other in various aspects of life.

Mr Tsogwane cited letsema, metshelo and mafisa among others as ways that brought Batswana to work together and help each other in the past.

"As Batswana we should revive that culture of working together for the betterment of each other's lives. Unity is very important to us as a nation," he said.

Therefore, the Vice President noted that as leaders, on behalf of the constituents, they had the responsibility to solicit assistance from other sectors of the economy to touch peoples' lives, especially the less privileged in the society.

Meanwhile, Ms Maphane's house was the seventh in Boteti since the Vice President embarked on his mission of helping his constituents.

Kgosi Baletanye Kenewendo of Motopi commended both Mr Tsogwane and Choppies stores for the noble gesture.

He said shelter was one of the basics of life, hence the donated house would instill dignity to the Maphane family.

A representative from Choppies, Mr Thapelo Thase noted that building houses for the less privileged was part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

He encouraged the Maphane family to take good care of the house.

Mr Thase said choppies started in 1992 with one store, but currently there were 91 stores country wide with over 6 000 employees.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.