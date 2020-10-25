Africa: #endsars - Pope Francis Calls for Prayers for Nigeria

Amidst growing tension across the country, the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, Sunday called for prayers for the country.

The Pope in a tweet on his verified tweeter handle, @Pontifex called on everyone particularly Catholics to pray against every form of violence brewing in the country in the aftermath of the #ENDSARS protest.

The Pope in his statement said: "Let us pray to the Lord for Nigeria, so that every form of violence might always be avoided, in the constant search of social harmony through the promotion of justice and the common good."

Meanwhile, a daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra Buhari-Indimi has said that the discovery of food items and other COVID-19 palliatives in several warehouses across the country, is evidence that her father is not Nigeria's problem.

Zahra in a statement on her Instagram page on Sunday said: "Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem.