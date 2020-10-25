Nigeria: Neco Suspends Ongoing Examination Indefinitely

25 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke

The National Examinations Council, NECO, announced Sunday, that it has suspended its ongoing internal Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examinations, SSCE, indefinitely.

The council, in a statement by its Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani explained that the action was taken by its governing board, following the current turn of events in the country.

It particularly attributed the action to the closure of schools and the curfew imposed by some state governors to safeguard lives following developments around the country.

The imposition of the curfew, according to NECO, has prevented free movement of materials meant for the examination.

The statement read in full: "The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 22nd October 2020 reviewed the on-going 2020 SSCE(Internal) nationwide.

"The Council had in a press release, dated 21st October 2020, informed the general public of rescheduling some papers of the 2020 on-going SSCE.

"Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board resolved that the 2020 SSCE(Internal) be postponed indefinitely in view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.

"In making this decision, the Board noted that due to these security challenges: Some state governments imposed a curfew and closed schools in order to safeguard lives and property; In the circumstances, it has become difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country; Students in the affected locations were unable to sit for the papers already scheduled in the examination time table.

"The Governing Board further resolved, that when normalcy returns, the Council will continue with the conduct of the examinations in all States.

"While regretting any inconveniences this postponement may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examination procedures for seamless conduct of the Council's examination."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.