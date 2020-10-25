Nigeria: Buhari Sends Ministers, Aides Home to Halt Violent Protests

Uyo — Worried by the level of destruction of properties and violence associated with protests across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has despatched his Ministers and aides to their states to speak to the youths to shun violence.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen.Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this while addressing a cross section of stakeholders and youths in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital weekend.

He stressed that President Buhari has directed all ministers and aides to the President to appeal to youth in their state and region to eschew violence.

Calling on the youths of the Niger Delta to shun violence, Akpabio said President Buhari noted with concern that the region had suffered enough destruction by militants before now.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs urged the youths to embrace peace as government focuses on addressing their demands as it relates to the #EndSARS movement.

Akpabio, who is a former governor of Akwa Ibom said he was saddened by the violence caused by hoodlums, who hijacked the #EndSARS protest to cause waton destruction and looting of public and private property in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The minister persuaded the youth of the Niger Delta region to shun acts capable of truncating the peace enjoyed in the region.

He urged the youth to embrace programmes and policies roled out by the President aimed at addressing the challenges of the area.

"We have gone round and see the level of destruction in the state, it is a sordid site. People were working in all these places they destroyed. This is very sad and regrettable. This must stop.

"I am constrained to address you on the #EndSARS protest which started peacefully and has turned into mayhem and criminality.

"The Federal Government is very serious in addressing the yearnings of the proper #EndSARS protesters but condemned the waton destruction and looting of public and private property.

"The youth should know that they are leaders of tomorrow and should not cut short their life through criminality.

"We are appealing to the youth to cease the protest and come to the table and dialogue. We are very proud of our youth," Akpabio said.

He commended the Governors of the region for taking steps to ensure that security of lives and property of people of the area were protected.

He called for a bipartisan approach in the south south to addressing the issues raised by the youth.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta, Sen. Ita Enang, warned youth of the region against destroying public utilities and infrastructure.

He urged all those with genuine complaint to avail themselves of the Judicial Committee of Inquiry to address their complaints.

On her part, the Commissioner representing Akwa Ibom in the Federal Character Commission, Mrs Dora Ebong, advised people in the state who are aggrieved about federal character issues to foward their demands to the commission for attention.