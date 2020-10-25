Nigeria: Orimalade, Physician to 4 Nigerian Heads of State, Is Dead

25 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Dr. Clement Adefolu Orimolade, who was physician to four Nigerian Heads of State, is dead. He died on Tuesday at 88.

A statement by Mrs Titilayo Ogundipe on behalf of the family said the late physician died after a protracted illness.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our father, brother, uncle and grandfather, Dr. Clement Adefolu Orimalade (OON)," the statement said.

He passed away at the early hours of Tuesday, 20th October, 2020 after a protracted illness.

He was physician to former Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon, General Muritala Mohammed, General Olusegun Obasanjo and Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

Born on August 23,1932 in the ancient city of Owo in Ondo State, Dr. Orimolade attended Imade College, Owo and Edo College, Benin City. He had his University education at the University College, Ibadan where he studied Medicine and was a foundation student at the UCH Ibadan Medical School.

The late physician obtained further academic and professional qualifications in Medicine from some of the most prestigious universities in the world. He was a Fellow of the Montreal Neurological Institute, Mcgill University in Canada; MBBS from the University of London; FRCP (Edinburgh); FMCP(Nigeria); FWACP.

He served as Director of Medical Services and Training at the Federal Ministry of Health. Dr Orimolade retired voluntarily from Service in 1986 and was appointed Chairman, Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board. He was also a consultant at the St. Nicholas Hospital Lagos for many years.

In 1979, he was decorated with the National Honour Award of Officer of The Order of the Niger (OON).

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Olatomi Orimalade, (Nee Ojomo) and four children namely Titilayo Ogundipe, Adedapo Orimalade, Dr. Adetinuwe Majekodunmi, Olurogba Orimalade, and many grandchildren.

The statement said burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.

Read the original article on This Day.

