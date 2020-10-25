Nigeria: Military Arrest 123 Hoodlums for Vandalising, Looting Public Properties in Jos

25 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Special Military Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH),maintaining peace in Plateau has arrested 123 suspects for vandalising and looting items from private businesses and government properties in Jos.

The Commander of the task force, Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, presented the suspects to newsmen on Sunday in Jos.

Okonkwo said that the suspects defied the 24-hour curfew imposed by the State Government to perpetrate the criminal act.

He said some of the suspects were arrested while looting properties at the Plateau Agricultural and Development Agency (PADP), located at Dogon Dutse of Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Others, he said, were arrested while trying to vandalise and loot private shops at West of Mines area of the locality.

The commander said that the arrest was aimed at curbing all forms of criminality in the state, adding that it would also serve as deterrent to others.

"We arrested these suspects while vandalising and looting private businesses and properties in Jos.

"These are hoodlums, not EndSARS protesters. So,they are purely criminals

"We will not tolerate any form of criminality and this exercise will also serve as deterrent to others,"he said.

He warned that the task force would decisively deal with anybody caught tampering with public properties, adding that the suspects would be prosecuted.

"We shall not spare anyone caught unlawfully taking government property. Such persons are criminals and will not go scot free

"These suspects will be handed over to the appropriate authority for prosecution," Okonkwo said.

He said that the task force would make more arrests, adding that the outfit's personnel were out to ensure that such criminal elements were apprehended.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects comprised 110 males and 13 females.

Some of the items looted by by the suspects include pumping machines, bags of fertilisers, herbicides and pesticides.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.