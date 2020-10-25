Sudan: El Merriekh Crowned Sudanese League Champions

25 October 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

El Merriekh retained the Sudanese League title for the third successive season, defeating archrivals Al Hilal 1-0 on Saturday 24 October 2020 at Khartoum Stadium to lift the 2019-20 season title.

Semmani Saad Eldin score the game's lone goal after 33 minutes from a long range effort that Sudan's Ugandan goal Jamal Salim couldn't stop.

The game witnessed a funny incident when referee Safwat Mergani booked his brother and Hilal player Samoal Mergani for a foul on Merriekh's Saifeldin Malek.

It was Merriekh's third league title in a row, and their 11th since the new "Premier League" format was applied in 1996. Sudan Football Association (SFA) announced they will celebrate 25 years of Premier League with this season concluded.

Top 4 sides will represent Sudan in the next season of CAF interclub competitions. El Merriekh and Al Hilal will take part in the CAF Champions League, while Hilal AL Ubayyid and Al Amal Atbara participate in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly Atbara, Al Rabta Coasty and Al Falah Atbara were relegated to second tier, with Toti and Hilal Port Sudan promoted to the Premier League. Sebdao Aldain, Donobai, Gadaref Police and Hilal Kadogli will have a playoff to decide which two teams will join next season's 16-teams premier league.

Ramadan ajab (El Merriekh), Abdelraouf Yaacoub (Al Hilal) and Yasser Muzammil (Ahly Shendy) were joined top scorers with 15 goals each.

Sudanese Premier League resumed last September after a long halt due to COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-21 season will kickoff on 8 December, and to be concluded by 15 July 2021 as SFA announced.

