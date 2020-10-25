Nigeria: Press Institute Condemns Attack On National Pilot

25 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust Online

The International Press Institute has condemned an attack on National Pilot newspaper in Ilorin.

"Just when we thought the attack by protesters on media houses had ceased, we received a disturbing report that National Piot Newspapers, based in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, has become the latest victims," said IPI chairman Kabiru Yusuf in a statement.

National Pilot came under attack late Friday.

Assailants set up heavy bonfires in front of the building and threaten to burn it down

Although no staff was hurt during the incident, the hoodlums destroyed windows, furniture, gates and security lights carting away some properties in the process.

IPI has demanded the perpetrators be identified and prosecuteel

"We express our sympathy to the Pilot and its staff as we again call on the government to prioritise the protection and safety of journalists in the country."

