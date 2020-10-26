Nigeria: #EndSARS Protests - Govt Vows to Prosecute Instigators of Violence

Sokoto — The federal government says it has commenced investigations to unravel the forces behind the violent protests in some parts of the country.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi disclosed this at a press briefing held at the Sokoto Police Command headquarter on Sunday.

Dingyadi noted that, after the investigation, those who were found wanting would face the full wrath of the law.

According to the Minister, "it is unfortunate that what started as a peaceful protest was being hijacked by some people that didn't wish the country well.

"These criminal elements have resorted to burning down public and private places, including religious places with the sole aim of inciting religious crisis in the country.

"They also raided and looted banks, supermarkets, and shops as well as carried out prison breaks in Edo and Ondo states," he said

The Minister, however, appealed to the protesters to call it off and give the government the opportunity to further demonstrate its sincerity in handling the issue and other national concerns.

He also appealed to them and other Nigerians to support the implementation of all the laudable programmes aimed at improving good governance and livelihood of the citizens.

The five demands of the protesters, Dingyadi said were accepted for full implementation which would be done in phases.

He assured that the recommendations of the judicial panels of inquiry set up by various state governments to investigate cases of human rights violations by the police in their respective states would be implemented.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to the total reformation of the police force in the country.

The Minister also commiserated with the families of victims of the recent bandits' attack in Zamfara state.