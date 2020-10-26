Kenya/Comoros: Mulee Names First Harambee Stars Squad Ahead of Comoros Double Header

Nairobi — Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has named his first provisional squad ahead of the back to back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Comoros, retaining most of the players who were in his predecessor Francis Kimanzi 's squad.

There are several new faces thrown in though, with uncapped and unattached Canadian based midfielder Mathew Olake included in the squad.

He is one of three unattached players who have been named in Mulee's team, including defender Brian Mandela who is said to be close to joining a top South African club as well as winger AYub Timbe who has left Beijing side Beijing Renhe.

Also handed surprise call ups include Sofapaka skipper Ellie Asieche, Tusker FC keeper Robert Mboya and teammate Boniface Muchiri, AFC Leopards' new signing Peter Thiong'o who has been handed his first ever call up, as well as Gor Mahia's new signing Benson Omala.

There has also been a recall for Ismail Athuman Gonzalez who had been overlooked by Kimanzi in his first two qualifiers against Egypt and Togo while keeper Patrick Matasi yet again misses from the squad.

England-based left back Clarke Oduor who earned his debut for the national team in the friendly has however been omitted while there is a return for Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma who has just returned to action from a two-month injury lay-off.

Local-based players are expected to kick off non-residential training on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, while their foreign-based counterparts are set to start checking in on November 2, 2020. The team, then, shall have been trimmed to the final 20 that will do duty for Kenya.

Harambee Stars full squad

Goalkeepers

Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Mike Kibwage (Sofapaka, Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya)

Midfielders:

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, Spain), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkoping's Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion'go (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olake (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards:

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserves

Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya)