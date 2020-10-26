Rwanda: Rayon Elect New Executive Committee

24 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Fidèle Uwayezu has been elected as the new President of local side Rayon Sports for a four-year term, taking over the club's reigns from Abdallah Murenzi who was serving in interim role for the past 30 days.

JUST IN: Fidèle Uwayezu has been elected as @rayon_sports' new President, replacing Abdallah Murenzi who was serving in interim role for the past 30 days. pic.twitter.com/KQOGZdTFPs

- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) October 24, 2020

Uwayezu will closely work with Jacques Kayisire and Roger Aimable Ngoga as the first and second vice-presidents, respectively.

In his first interview after his election, Uwayezu said: "Our mission, as the new committee, is to build a strong and winning Rayon Sports, and bring back joy at the club."

Newly elected vice-president Kayisire, who is the owner of Dream Team football academy, is a former player of the Blues.

Other members of the committee

Treasurer: Olivier Ndahiro

Conflict resolution team: Patrick Rukundo, Patrick Rugamba Salvator and Mohammed Kamali

Monitoring and evaluation team: Joseline Fannette Umwaliya, Bonaventure Munana, Ignace Havugiyaremye

