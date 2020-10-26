Rwanda: Rayon Elect New Executive Committee

Fidèle Uwayezu has been elected as the new President of local side Rayon Sports for a four-year term, taking over the club's reigns from Abdallah Murenzi who was serving in interim role for the past 30 days.

Uwayezu will closely work with Jacques Kayisire and Roger Aimable Ngoga as the first and second vice-presidents, respectively.

In his first interview after his election, Uwayezu said: "Our mission, as the new committee, is to build a strong and winning Rayon Sports, and bring back joy at the club."

Newly elected vice-president Kayisire, who is the owner of Dream Team football academy, is a former player of the Blues.

Other members of the committee

Treasurer: Olivier Ndahiro

Conflict resolution team: Patrick Rukundo, Patrick Rugamba Salvator and Mohammed Kamali

Monitoring and evaluation team: Joseline Fannette Umwaliya, Bonaventure Munana, Ignace Havugiyaremye