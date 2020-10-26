Nigeria: Ganduje Woos Kano Indigenes in Diaspora Back Home With Free Land

Kano — Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has wooed Kano indigenes in diaspora with free land to come back home to invest in the economy and also develop residential building where they will reunite with their families.

Ganduje made the commitment during a virtual town hall meeting with Kano indigenes in Diaspora organised by the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Foreign Investment and Diaspora, Hajiya Hama Aware, which held on Saturday.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba said that already, there has been a plan by the state government to grant land and tax incentives to would-be investors in the diaspora in order to promote economic investments in various sectors in the state.

"the state government would provide free land for the state indigenes in diaspora to develop residential building where they will reunite with their families especially during holiday visits.

"We are doing this to our citizens some of whom have been away for very long time and when they come visiting during holidays, they need spaces to settle and meet their families and loved ones.

"Ganduje said land acquisition has been made easy and speedy with the removal of bureaucracies involved as well as a wide variety of tax incentives to encourage investments to boost the economy of the state.

"He pointed out that Kano currently enjoys a peaceful atmosphere that would encourage any serious local and foreign investor to come to the state and derive the benefits of the efforts made so far by the state government in the area of security and massive infrastructure development that would facilitate economic activities.

"The governor expressed readiness to reduce medical tourism said his administration would support the conduct of Kano Diaspora Day and Investment Summit in the state."

In her contribution, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri Erewa, commended Kano for putting steps in place to pass a bill for Kano citizens in Diaspora to be known as Kano in Diaspora Commission (KIDCOM) which was submitted by the Special Adviser.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Hajiya Hama Aware, who is the convener of the meeting, enumerated some of the successes recorded by the office to include the setting up of the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Trust Fund, Nigerian Diaspora Summit, establishment of a database of Kano citizens in Diaspora with over 100 members now, securing of a structure with focal point officers in US, UK, France, Benin, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and China as well as two offices both in Abuja and Kano with resource staff, finalizing steps to launch KID website, among others.

Governor Ganduje approves the creation of Kano in Diaspora portfolio in a bid to ensure the state government policies and programs related to its citizens in diaspora are observed with all sense of ownership and responsibility.

Other participants at the meeting include commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba and Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Services Management, Dr. Fauziyya Buba.

Vanguard News Nigeria.