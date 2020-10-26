Nigeria: My Father Is Not Nigeria's Problem - Buhari's Daughter

Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
25 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

"Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem", said President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Zahra Buhari-Indimi.

In the past few days warehouses where Covid-19 palliatives are stored have been invaded, vandalised and burnt down. Goods such as Indomie, rice, beans, others have been reportedly carted away by unknown hoodlums.

However, this event sprung up moments when Buhari addressed the nation and of course ordered Nigerian Youths protesting against Police brutality to discontinue.

During Covid-19, many Nigerians have accused the federal government of not distributing palliatives to the poor. FG in several occasions maintained that it has shared all the palliatives to the nooks and crannies of the country.

The event unfolding have shown that FG's claim was noting but the truth.

Based on that, Zahra via her instagram page said that the warehouse invasion by hoodlums has vindicated her father.

Her words: "Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.