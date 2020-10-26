South Africa: Sacked Health MEC Bandile Masuku Says Findings Against Him Are 'Simply Garbage'

25 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Former Gauteng health MEC has rubbished the Special Investigating Unit's work that led to his recent removal, claiming the unit based its findings on fiction and failed to understand the law. His legal challenge casts doubt on the credibility of the SIU as the unit leads the fight against PPE corruption.

Sacked Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku claims he had no knowledge of controversial personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts awarded to presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko's husband, that he instituted investigations when issues were raised and was never afforded sufficient opportunity to respond to the allegations against him.

Masuku has submitted an urgent application to the Johannesburg High Court to declare the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) inquiry into his alleged failures declared unlawful and unconstitutional and set aside.

His legal challenge could dent the state's claim that it's seriously tackling PPE corruption through the SIU.

The SIU, in updates on its PPE procurement investigation in Gauteng, told Premier David Makhura that Masuku had failed to provide sufficient oversight in the provincial health department, which led to irregular and wasteful spending. Makhura removed the MEC on 9 October.

"The entire letter of [the SIU] is founded upon baseless and untruthful conclusions which...

