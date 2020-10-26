Kenya: AFC Leopards Branch Official Dead

25 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Ashihundu

Messages of condolences have continued pouring in following the death of AFC Leopards branch official, Hudson Ilakula Widole.

Ilakula, 48, died on Thursday in Nairobi after short illness.

"I join the AFC Leopards fraternity in mourning one of our finest football officials who also played a big role in setting up Kawangware Branch. I liked his caring attitude, and he served with distinction as our treasurer at (Nairobi County League side) Kakamega United," said US-based coach Cleophas Musitia Injete.

"We have learnt of Ilakula's death in Nairobi with profound shock. His passing on is disheartening," said Samuel Imbwaka Limisi, a former AFC Leopards official.

Boniface Anyula who is part of the funeral committee said friends will meet on Sunday for a second fundraiser in Kawangware in Nairobi from 2pm.

The fundraiser will be preceded by an exhibition match between Wazee wa Kazi FC and Kabiro Youth FC at Kabiro School in Nairobi.

He is survived by his widow Wanja Widole, children Elvis Widole Ilakula, Sandra Ingefu Widole and Teddy Karani Widole.

