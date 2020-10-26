Kenya: Former Tusker Forward Dies

Former Tusker FC striker Stephen Owusu is dead.

According to multiple media reports in Ghana, Owusu died on Thursday after a long battle with illness.

Owusu is best remembered for guiding the Brewers to a league and cup double in 2016 despite being used as back-up to Allan Wanga.

He also featured for Wazito and Nairobi Stima in the National Super League before returning to Ghana in March this year.

"Owusu was a committed and hard working player during his time at the club and his demise is a massive blow not only to his family but also to the football community at large," Wazito mourned the striker.