Kenya: Mulee Names Unknown Olake in Harambee Stars Squad

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee has named his squad for the upcoming back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros next month.

The first leg will be played at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 11 while the second leg is slated for November 15 in Comoros.

Little-known Mathew Olake is the surprise inclusion in Mulee's squad which is largely composed of players who have featured under his predecessor Francis Kimanzi.

Sofapaka midfielder Elli Asieche headlines the list of local based players who Mulee will be looking to assess with Moses Mudavadi, Peter Thiong'o (Kakamega Homeboyz), Robert Mboya, Boniface Muchiri (Tusker) and Daniel Sakari, Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks) all making a return.

'Calabar' returns

Gor Mahia teenage sensation Benson Omala will also be looking to impress Mulee in a department that has on form Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga and Egypt-based John Avire.

Spain-based Ismael Gonzalez and Zesco United defender David "Calabar" Owino are also back in the team having missed out on a call-up since last year's Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt.

Local-based players are expected to kick off non-residential training on Wednesday while their foreign-based counterparts will report on November 2.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Mike Kibwage (Sofapaka, Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, Spain), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkopings Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion'go (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olake (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserves

Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya)