Kenya: 70-Year-Old Man Accused of Cheating Chops Off His Private Parts

A 70-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a critical state after reportedly cutting off his private parts following accusations of infidelity by his wife and children.

Residents of Chepkochun village in Getarwet, Bureti Constituency said they were shocked by the incident.

The man's relatives said they suspected he was engaging in extramarital affairs as he had been spending more than he earned from his four-acre tea farm.

They claimed the grandfather spent the money on other women and had abandoned his family.

The man is said to have leased part of the farm and used the money to construct a house for a woman in the village.

"He locked himself in his bedroom and chopped off his private parts using a kitchen knife after the wife and children confronted him over his affairs," said Getarwet chief Sylvester Sigey.

Excruciating pain

It was said that the man rebuked his wife when she questioned him about the claims and continued visiting the other women.

Angered by the accusations, he dashed to the kitchen, took a knife, sharpened it and went to the bedroom.

Villagers said he screamed for help and that his wife rushed to him to find out what had happened. She found him writhing in pain and bleeding profusely.

Family members and neighbours took the man to AIC Litein Hospital, where Bureti Sub-County Police Commander Felicia Nafula and Deputy County Commissioner Alfet Jillo visited him.

Doctors at the hospital on Sunday prepared for an operation to restore the organ.