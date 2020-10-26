Kenya: Man Swept Away While Trying to Cross Flooded River

25 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Odiwuor

An elderly man lost his life after being swept away by floods as he attempted to cross River Nyadiel in Homa Bay County in a heavy downpour.

Charles Owiti, 73, who hails from Muche Village in Kalanya-Kanyango Sub-location, was caught up in the rains on Saturday while on his way to a funeral in a neighbouring village.

Assistant Chief Andrew Okatch said Owiti left his home in the morning to go to Nyajanja Village in Kochia location.

Villagers only recovered his body after searching the flooded river for several hours.

The body was taken to the County Referral Hospital mortuary after relatives were informed about the incident.

The raging floods also swept away three heads of cattle from the village and destroyed crops in nearby farms.

The administrator asked residents to move to safer location to avoid further loss of lives and destruction to property.

