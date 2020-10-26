Kenya: Nduati Claims Mashujaa Crown at Ruiru

Lady golfer Millicent Nduati recovered from an early double bogey at the first hole to eventually post an excellent score of 43 points, and take the overall title in the Biashara Na Mashujaa tournament at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course on Saturday.

And it was a birdie at the par five-16th hole which assured the handicap 25 Nduati of a victory in the event sponsored by Polycarp Igathe and his brother Anthony Kamau, and which attracted a big field of 215 golfers, who included Dr. Mukisa Kituyi, Laikipia Governor Nderitu Mureithi and Soi MP Caleb Kositany.

Taking the men's title also with an impressive score of 41 points was Dr. J. Karienye, who won ahead of David Gitonga, who posted 40 points, while taking the third prize in the men's section was Stanley Kingara on 39 points. In the ladies section, Pauline Mungai beat Muthoni Don on countback with 39 points, while Tabitha Kiragu was third on 38 points.

The nines went to George Ndungu and Johnson Waweru on 22 and 23 points, as Patrick Theche took the gross on 84 gross and Caroline Muthiga was the best guest on 37 points. Alex Ngugi was the junior winner on 31 points as Berenju Nugo posted 34 points to lead the top golfers.

Extreme Golf

At the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course, Sammy Muriu, playing off handicap 14, carded 37 points made of 19 and 18 points to claim the overall title in the Extreme Golf series sponsored by Crown Paints, where Colonel Rodgers Mbithi posted 35 points to claim the men's prize. He beat Joseph Ndegwa, and Peter Mwai countback.

In the ladies section, Lucy Gichimbiri posted 36 points to win by two points from the handicap five Wanjiru Karume, while the best score of the day, a 38 points was posted by guest winner Esther Mugure.

Winning the nines were Michael Nyangi on 19 after beating Geoffrey Waburi on countback, and John Thongori, who carded 21 also after a countback with Ken Mwaura. A total of 126 players participated in the event.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Chemutai Kenei returned 36 points to claim the overall title in the Lady Captain's (Grace Wanjohi) tournament, where Kenya Ladies Golf Union chairman Sarah Hoare won the Silver with a score of 34 points, beating Mercy Nyanchama by one point.

The Bronze title was won by Catherine Mwangi on 36 after beating Grace Waiganjo on countback. Rachael Kimani was third on 33 points, and Kimani Njane was the man winner on 37 points after a three-way countback with James Mugo and Parv Kavia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Faith Ontune from the Rose Naliaka Academy posted 36 points to emerge the best lady guest. She was followed in second place by Eunice Kilonzo on 31 points.The men guest winner was Jay Varia on 37 followed by Manyi Gunze on 34 points. The senior winner was Rohit Shah on points, while Krish Beiju was the best junior on 36 points.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, William Kaguta carded net 70 to win the October Mug, which was played along with the Ladies Medal sponsored by AAR Health Care and Alice Wahome.

The B division winner was Jon Stokes on 74, one better than Jatin Malde, while Ijaz Sheikh was third on 76 nett. In the C division, Abbas Sheikh carded 69 to win by one shot from John Smith as Peter Kariuki on 72 was third. William Kaguta won the gross on two over par 73 and Aydan Jamal was the D division winner on 67 nett.

In the ladies Medal, Mary Kandu beat Terry Odoo on countback with nett 74 with Betty Bund taking the third prize on 77 nett.

The Bronze title went to Perviz Barnsley on 68 nett, winning ahead of Farida Saeed on 70 and third placed Joyce Kamau on 71. Senior Man Winner was Rohit Shah on 34 and the Junior Winner was Krish Beiju playing off handicap seven who carded 36 points.

At Nyeri Golf, the October Ladies Medal sponsored by Rahab Mukami, was won by Mercy Mburu with a score of nett 70, one shot better than Pauline Miriga who carded nett 71. In third place was Stella Mwangi on 76 and Jacinta Mwangi was fourth on 77 nett.

In the men's category, Fr Anthony Munene fired an impressive nett 66 to win by three shots from George Kiguta, while Sam Githitu was third on 71. Winning the gross in the ladies section was Lucy Njuguna on 94 and the men gross winner was Fr Paul Kimani on 86. Elijah Nguyo and Simon Wambugu won the nines on 36 and 33 nett.