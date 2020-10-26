Kenya: Six Traders Attacked, Injured By Bandits

25 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Stephen Oduor

Six traders have were injured in an early Sunday morning bandit attack in Bangale area of Bura Constituency in Tana River County.

According to Tana River Deputy County Commander, Peter Munyoki, the traders were on their way to a livestock market in Kaniki when they were attacked by five armed men.

Mr Munyoki said the attackers demanded money from the traders and when they hesitated they were brutally attacked and robbed.

Two of the traders were shot in the leg while four sustained minor injuries.

"It seems the bandits were targeting businessmen who were going to buy livestock and those who were returning from the market," he said.

Armed bandits

Mr Munyoki said police officers have been dispatched to the area to pursue the bandits and carry out investigations into the incident.

The injured traders were rushed to Bangale Health Center where they are recuperating.

At the same time, Mr Munyoki appealed to area residents to help police in flushing out the bandits.

"These are certainly people living in the respective villages. We are pursuing them with an aim of arresting them and recovering the firearms," he said.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

