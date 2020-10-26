Kenya: Wakhu, Chinhoi Share Lead at Sigona

Golf Park's David Wakhu Sunday fired three under par in day one of the 2020 Safari Tour fourth leg at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course to tie at the top with Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi.

Wakhu, who has been having an elbow problem over the past three legs of the tour, picked up a birdie at the par four-second, but dropped a shot at the par three-third, then went one under at the nine which steered him to his three under score of 69 after two additional birdies at the 12th and 15th.

"I had a poor tee-shot on the third hole, though today I was hitting the ball pretty well and on the greens on regulation and if I had stroked my putts well, I would have returned a lower score than three under," said Wakhu.

He said the course was in great shape and is looking forward to staying calm and try and get his top form back. "Its been a challenge due to the incurring golfers elbow, though I am moving to the right direction and will see how it goes in the next rounds," he added.

The Zimbabwean Chinhoi had a clean front nine where he made birdies at the fifth and ninth, then went three under after picking up a birdie at the ninth and at the back nine's 11th, 15th and 17th, but dropped two straight shots there- after.

"I putted the ball when I was feeling comfortable and that made me drop those shots," said Chinhoi.

Two others, Justus Madoya and Vet Lab Sports Club's Edwin Mudanyi, were just a shot behind the leader after firing two under par 70 each.

Madoya made four birdies for the day though against two bogeys, one in each nine, while Mudanyi missed the green on the par three-fifth, but played well at the back nine where he birdied the 15th, 16th and at the 18th where he sank a long putt to make his birdie.

Only 33 players turned up at Sigona for the fourth leg, which most of them are using to prepare for the forthcoming Uganda Open on November 26 at the Kitante Golf Club in Kampala.

They included four amateurs who were led by Nyali's Adel Balala, who shot one under par 71 to tie for fifth place with Tony Omulli and Kenya Railway Golf Club's Samuel Njoroge.

The leader board;

David Wakhu 69

Robson Chinhoi 69

Justus Madoya 70

Edwin Mudanyi 70

Adel Balala(A) 71

Samuel Njoroge 71

Tony Omuli 71