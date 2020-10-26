Uganda: Money in Circulation Grows to Shs5.7 Trillion

23 October 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Martin Luther Oketch

Money in circulation grew by 24 per cent in the period ended June despite a remarkable slowdown in economic growth, according to the Bank of Uganda annual report released yesterday.

The growth was much higher than the 6 per cent registered in the same period in the 2018/19 financial year.

The report, which covers the period between June 2019 and June 2020, indicates that the increase could have been influenced by a growth in withdrawals to support economic activities, especially during the first half of 2020.

During the period to June, the report indicates, money in circulation increased to Shs5.7 trillion compared to Shs4.59 trillion that was registered in the same period during the 2018/19 financial year.

Bank notes, which grew to Shs4.41 trillion from Shs4.15 trillion composed the largest share of money in circulation compared to coins which grew to Shs177.1b down from Shs167.1b.

According to the report, the value of banknotes in circulation increased by Shs263b while coins increased by Shs10.03b.

The increase, the Central Bank said, resulted from amplified commercial bank withdrawals, reflecting the public's rising demand for money to finance different economic activities.

During the period to June, withdrawals increased by 13 per cent thus necessitating a 14.7 growth in processed and re-issued banknotes.

The Central Bank also noted that the value of mobile money transactions, during the period, grew to Shs79.7 trillion from Shs66.9 trillion in the 2018/19 financial years.

The volume of mobile money transactions grew to 31 billion compared to 2.5 billion in the same period in the 2018/19 financial year.

Mobile money continues to register rapid growth, becoming one of Uganda's most important medium of transaction.

There are at least, according to the Uganda Communications Commission Market Performance report for the period ended June, 25.9 million mobile money subscribers with at least more than 90 per cent shared between MTN and Airtel.

However, the report indicates that only 21 million subscribers are currently active having transacted in at least one billable mobile money transaction in the 90 days preceding June 30.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.