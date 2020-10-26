Angola: Girabola - Sponsorship Announcement Reanimates Sports Agents

Lubango — The revelation that the Government has guided three national companies to support the "Girabola2020/21" first division football championship restores hope and revives sports agents in southern Huila province.

Reacting to ANGOP, the decision made public Monday, in Namibe province, by the outgoing chairman of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Artur de Almeida e Silva, suggested its extension to second division teams.

They defend this position with the argument that it is the "Second Division" the sustain basis for the biggest event in national football.

The chairman of Benfica do Lubango, Jacques da Conceição, said that the decision is a response by the government to appeals from leaders, athletes and sports lovers for the resumption of the competition.

He called for greater support for the "second division" teams to be competitive, citing as an example the Independente of Tômbwa, which in 1992 ascended to the first division and remained so for 11 straight years.

For his part, the administrative director of Clube Desportivo da Huíla, Ezequias Domingos, said he was "very pleased" with the news, and defended this position until the economy developed more and more.

He said that, otherwise, the high competition would have great difficulty in surviving, fundamentally in the current context in which companies have little capacity to sponsor clubs.

He argued for a fair distribution of values, unlike when the competition was sponsored by the satellite-Zap operator.