Angola: Parliament to Consider Manuel Rebelais' Suspension

Luanda — National Assembly (AN) will examine, at its first Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the fourth legislative session of the Fourth Legislature, next Tuesday the request for the suspension of the mandate and withdrawal of the immunities of MP Manuel Rabelais.

The matter was discussed this Thursday at the conference of parliamentary leaders, who agreed to include this item in the first extraordinary plenary session of the fourth legislative session of the fourth legislature.

The request for suspension of the mandate and withdrawal of immunities, according to the parliamentary group leaders, was made by the Supreme Court (TS).

Manuel Rebelais is accused of crimes of embezzlement, violation of plan and budget implementation rules, improper receipt of benefits and money laundering, as director of the former Office of Revitalization of Institutional Communication and Marketing Administration (GRECIMA), between the years 2016 and 2017.

Besides Manuel Rabelais, it is also involved in the case as the defendant Hilário Santos, a GRECIMA employee at the time, who was an administrative assistant.

The statute of deputies states that the loss of immunities occurs through a request by the courts to the National Assembly, which in turn will meet in plenary and, by means of a resolution, decide whether or not to withdraw the immunities".

According to the Constitution of the Republic, in its Article 150, Members of Parliament may not be arrested or detained without authorisation to be granted by the National Assembly or, outside its normal period of operation, by the Standing Committee, except in the act of committing an intentional crime punishable by a prison sentence of more than two years.