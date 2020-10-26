Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 265 Recoveries, 244 New Cases

Luanda — Angolan health authorities announced Thursday the registration, in the last 24 hours, of 265 patients recovered from Covid-19, 244 new infections and five deaths.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual updating session, 243 recovered patients are from Luanda, seven from Zaire, six in Cabinda, three in Benguela, two in Kwanza Norte, and Bengo, Cuanza Sul, Huíla and Moxico with, respectively, one person each.

The ages of the people recovered, he said, vary from one month to 93 years.

As for the new positive cases, he indicated that they involve citizens whose ages are between one and 79 years old, being 146 male and 98 female.

According to him, there were 229 cases diagnosed in Luanda province, 11 in Cabinda, three in Cuanza Norte and one in Benguela.

He noted that the deaths had occurred in Luanda province and involved Angolans, three males and two females, aged between 29 and 83 years.

Angola has 8,582 positive cases, with 260 deaths, 3,305 recovered and 5,017 active.

Of the active people, nine are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 23 severe, 117 moderate, 438 with mild symptoms and 4,432 asymptomatic.

Health authorities follow up 591 patients admitted to treatment centres in the country.