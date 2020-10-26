Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 265 Recoveries, 244 New Cases

23 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan health authorities announced Thursday the registration, in the last 24 hours, of 265 patients recovered from Covid-19, 244 new infections and five deaths.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual updating session, 243 recovered patients are from Luanda, seven from Zaire, six in Cabinda, three in Benguela, two in Kwanza Norte, and Bengo, Cuanza Sul, Huíla and Moxico with, respectively, one person each.

The ages of the people recovered, he said, vary from one month to 93 years.

As for the new positive cases, he indicated that they involve citizens whose ages are between one and 79 years old, being 146 male and 98 female.

According to him, there were 229 cases diagnosed in Luanda province, 11 in Cabinda, three in Cuanza Norte and one in Benguela.

He noted that the deaths had occurred in Luanda province and involved Angolans, three males and two females, aged between 29 and 83 years.

Angola has 8,582 positive cases, with 260 deaths, 3,305 recovered and 5,017 active.

Of the active people, nine are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 23 severe, 117 moderate, 438 with mild symptoms and 4,432 asymptomatic.

Health authorities follow up 591 patients admitted to treatment centres in the country.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.