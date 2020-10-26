Tanzania: Yanga Close in On Azam As Simba Sc Suffer First Defeat

23 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans (Yanga) yesterday cut the gap on Vodacom Premier League (VPL) leaders Azam FC to five points after beating Polisi Tanzania 1-0 at Uhuru Stadium in Dae es Salaam yesterday.

Their archrivals, who are also the defending champions, Simba SC, dropped three points following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tanzania Prisons at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

Tanzania Prisons goal was scored by Samson Mbangula in the 48th minute after a good cross from Michael Ismail. They now have nine points.

Yanga scored their goal through deflected shot from Mukoko Tonombe in the 70th minute to give their new coach, Cedric Kaze, a fine start.

Kaze replaced Zlatko Krmpotic coached Yanga for 37 days only. The Jangwani Street giants have 16 points from six matches.

Azam FC are the only side that have won all their seven matches, accumulating 21 points.

Simba remain in the third position with 13 points from six matches.

It was the first defeat since the season kicked off.

Records show that Simba have failed to score against Tanzania Prisons in three matches since last season.

Simba's captain Mohammed Zimbwe said they lost after making a defensive mistake, which benefitted their opponents.

"We created many scoring chances, but we were unlucky in front of the goal.

"However, I am confident that we will bounce back in the next match," said Hussein.

Tanzania Prisons captain Benjamin Asukile praised his team for said their hard fighting spirit paid off considering that they were playing the defending champions.

"I commend my fellow players for their hard work on the pitch," said Asukile.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.