Malawi: Chakwera Hosts Prophet Mbewe, Religious Leaders At Sanjika Palace - Preaches Unity

President Lazarus Chakwera has urged religious leaders to unite and work together in support of government towards the development of the country.

Chakwera made the call on Saturday during an interface with faith leaders drawn from southern region at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

"In unity there is power and for us to address issues that different sectors are raising such as spiritual leaders, we need to first come together.

"We should be able to sit down and discuss issues in harmony," said Chakwera.

Chakwera, however, acknowledged faith leaders as important section in the society who stand by the president and cannot be left out on issues that are happening in the country.

"Spiritual leaders play a crucial role and so it is our responsibility to sensitize the country to have a world that respects the values we want to have," Chakwera said.

"Let us teach young ones that in unity there is indeed power and build a coalition of young men and women of integrity who will distance themselves from corruption and be able to serve the country accordingly," he added.

In his remarks, Reverend Zack Kawalala, General Overseer of Word Alive Ministries said as religious leaders they will support the president in any way towards the development of the country.

"The president's failure will be our failure; so we want to make sure that we support the government as we alleviate the suffering of this nation and have a country that is going to prosper," Kawalala said.

Kawalala who is also chairperson for Ethics, Peace and Justice Commission of Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), pointed out some issues that need to be looked into which the president promised to prioritize as one way of moving forward.

Among other issues, Kawalala and the faith leaders raised were the ills of nepotism and tribalism, tax waiver on construction materials for church projects as well as cars, gender based violence and ending child marriages.

"The leaders also raised a point on having a special ministry within the cabinet that will only look into religious affairs as it is a key in delivering essential services in the country like education and health," Kawalala added.

The meeting attracted members from different faith based organisations like the EAM, Muslim Association of Malawi, Prophetic Association of Malawi led by Prophet David Mbewe of Living Word Evangelistic Church and Episcopal Conference of Malawi.

