Malawi: Chakwera Hosts Prophet Mbewe, Religious Leaders At Sanjika Palace - Preaches Unity

25 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elizabeth Mandala -Mana

President Lazarus Chakwera has urged religious leaders to unite and work together in support of government towards the development of the country.

Chakwera made the call on Saturday during an interface with faith leaders drawn from southern region at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

"In unity there is power and for us to address issues that different sectors are raising such as spiritual leaders, we need to first come together.

"We should be able to sit down and discuss issues in harmony," said Chakwera.

Chakwera, however, acknowledged faith leaders as important section in the society who stand by the president and cannot be left out on issues that are happening in the country.

"Spiritual leaders play a crucial role and so it is our responsibility to sensitize the country to have a world that respects the values we want to have," Chakwera said.

"Let us teach young ones that in unity there is indeed power and build a coalition of young men and women of integrity who will distance themselves from corruption and be able to serve the country accordingly," he added.

In his remarks, Reverend Zack Kawalala, General Overseer of Word Alive Ministries said as religious leaders they will support the president in any way towards the development of the country.

"The president's failure will be our failure; so we want to make sure that we support the government as we alleviate the suffering of this nation and have a country that is going to prosper," Kawalala said.

Kawalala who is also chairperson for Ethics, Peace and Justice Commission of Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), pointed out some issues that need to be looked into which the president promised to prioritize as one way of moving forward.

Among other issues, Kawalala and the faith leaders raised were the ills of nepotism and tribalism, tax waiver on construction materials for church projects as well as cars, gender based violence and ending child marriages.

"The leaders also raised a point on having a special ministry within the cabinet that will only look into religious affairs as it is a key in delivering essential services in the country like education and health," Kawalala added.

The meeting attracted members from different faith based organisations like the EAM, Muslim Association of Malawi, Prophetic Association of Malawi led by Prophet David Mbewe of Living Word Evangelistic Church and Episcopal Conference of Malawi.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.