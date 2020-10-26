Angola: Petro, 1º De Agosto Play Classic in Forced Pause Time

Luanda — In more than seven months of forced suspension because of Covid -19, football is back on the pitch for just three days, with the encounter between Petro de Luanda and 1º de Agosto.

1 / 1

Equipa do 1º de Agosto

These two teams - who happen to be the country's most titled teams (Petro have 15 trophies and 1º de Agosto 13) - play the classic on November 3, in the last round of the four-team tournament nicknamed "Trumuno Fora de Época" (Out of Season Bout).

The tournament was organized by the Macro Sport Angola company the pairing of the event dictated, however, for the first round, Wednesday (28), there will be the match between Petro de Luanda and Sagrada Esperança, plus 1º de Agosto versus Bravos do Maquis.

All games will be played at 11 de Novembro Stadium, in a competition that aims to provide games to Angolan teams that will participates in African competitions.

Full teams pairing:

1st Day (Oct 28)

Petro de Luanda - Sagrada Esperança, 3pm

1º de Agosto - Bravos do Maquis, 6:00 pm

2nd Day (Oct 31)

1º de Agostot - Sagrada Esperança, 3pm

Petro de Luanda - Bravos do Maquis, 6 pm

3rd Day (Nov 03)

Sagrada Esperança - Bravos do Maquis, 3pm

1º de Agosto - Petro de Luanda, 6:00 pm