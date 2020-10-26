Angola: Physician Considers Measures Against Covid-19 Timely

25 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan physician Mário Frestas considered on Saturday a "quick and opportune decision" the renewal last Friday of the prevention and control measures against the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

According to the professor of the Faculty of Medicine of the public Agostinho Neto University, "these are measures that aim to improve the population's standard of living, allow the economy to function and prevent social problems from being so serious".

The doctor was speaking at a video conference called "Covid-19 geopolitical, economic and social impact in Angola", aimed at MPs and militants of the ruling MPLA party.

At the event, held at the Futungo II Tourists Complex, in Luanda, Mário Frestas stressed the importance of everyone collaborating for the success of these measures and preventing the spread of the pandemic.

According to the physician, a delay in the decision could result in the inefficiency of the measures, mainly in the field of monitoring, due to the fact that the virus has a high capacity for spreading. "The new measures are more restrictive and aggravated", he noted.

To Mário Frestas, this is an evident sign that the pandemic is evolving in the country, requiring increasingly rapid monitoring and evaluation.

Using the "chess language", he said that there are situations in life that require the use of "double check", in an allusion to difficult decisions, but that put balance on the board.

On his view, the problem is greater than the disease, as it affects the country's economic growth and human development, where Covid-19 poses challenges in the health and education sectors, as well as increases poverty and unemployment.

On his turn, the director of the MPLA's Political Training Centre, Domingos Dombele, said that the leadership of the ruling party in Angola has sought to find the best ways to combat the pandemic and to reduce its negative effects.

According to Mário Frestas, from a geopolitical and social point of view, Angola is one of the first countries, mainly in Africa, that took the right measures to curb the impact of the disease.

He acknowledged that the pandemic is hindering the daily development of Angola, stressing, therefore, that each MPLA activist must be the first to communicate with the community and to comply with the rules and measures of biosafety.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.