Angola: Health Ministry Fears Collapse of Health System

Luanda — The secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, considered last Saturday in Luanda that the increase in Covid-19 infections in the country could cause the collapse of the health system, and affect the hospitalization of serious and critical patients.

The country has 9,026 positive cases, with 267 deaths, 3,461 recovered cases and 5,298 active ones.

From the active cases, nine are in critical condition, with invasive mechanical ventilation, 21 severe, 122 moderate, 397 mild and 4,749 asymptomatic.

According to the state secretary, who spoke at the usual pandemic data update session, the epidemiological situation worsened in the last two weeks, with 30 percent of the total infections recorded since the beginning of the disease in the country, in March.

The secretary of State pointed out that the number of seriously ill and critically ill patients increases considerably, with 86.9 percent of positive cases all being in Luanda.

In this sense, he said, the government was obliged to aggravate the restrictive measures, within the framework of the new Presidential Decree on the Situation of Public Calamity.

However, Franco Mufinda said that the best results of these changes will always depend on the individual and collective awareness.

According to Franco Mufinda, MINSA continues to study the numbers of daily infections, with the data pointing to the existence of five percent of critically ill and seriously ill patients.

Franco Mufinda stressed that Covid-19 does not choose age, sex, social status as well as political party affiliation or religion.

"Once infected, we'll never be able to predict what kind of patient we'll be: asymptomatic, with mild, severe or critical symptoms," he said.

The doctor also explained that "the situation worsens when the lungs are severely affected, so it is essential to understand that, even with support of mechanical ventilation, the result depends on the response that each organism manifests.

In view of the critical moment, the Interministerial Commission for Combat and Prevention of Covid-19 in the country calls for strict compliance with the measures to combat and prevent this pandemic.