Kenya: Home Player Sandhu Wins Stroke Play Championship

Home player Jay Sandhu Saturday became the second amateur golfer in the country to qualify for next year's Magical Kenya Open golf tournament to be held at the par 72 Karen Country Club course in March.

The handicap plus one Sandhu who rarely features in the country-wide Kenya Amateur Golf championship (KAGC) series because of work, save for Nairobi based events, beat both Adel Balala of Nyali Golf and Country Club and Muthaiga's Mutahi Kibugu by seven shots, to win the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play championship at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

It was a great moment for the steady Sandhu, who two weeks ago lost to Vet Lab Sports Club's Isaac Makokha in the final of the Match Play Championship, as he shot one over par 73 for a total of three over par 291 despite having started with a double bogey six at the par four-first hole.

He hit his approach shot through the green, chipped back, but made three putts, then dropped two back-to-back shots at the third and fourth though a par at the fifth brought him back to the game as he made two birdies at the seventh and ninth and at the 12th hole.

Play regularly

He three putted the par three-17th but celebrated his victory with a birdie at the par four-18th, to claim the 43rd edition of the tournament which returned to Royal first the first time after 10 years.

"I am happy winning here at home, having lost the match play at Vet Lab Sports Club, but more or so, as because I have finished second in the stroke play several times," said a delighted Sandhu who said he made a number of mistakes because of not playing regularly.

"From now on, I will make sure I play regularly so that I may be able to rectify those small mistakes I was making during this tournament. My game generally is very good but I need to be consistent, and this I can only correct by playing a number of events," added Sandhu.

Balala, on the other hand, birdied only twice against four bogeys while Kibugu only made one birdie at the seventh after making a double bogey and single bogeys at the eighth and 12th holes.

Taking the overall nett title with a score of 289 nett was Simon Karari while Dennis Maara was second on 295. Quram Bhatti won the first round gross on 74, while John Lejirmah and Peter Rimui won the second and third rounds on 72 and 73. John Mburu won Saturday's round 73 gross.

The nett rounds winners were Ken Kaunda who was the oldest player at 58 years, to make the cut, and who posted nett 72 to win round three nett with Michael Sila taking the fourth also on 72 nett.

The final leaderboard;

Jay Sandhu 72, 75, 71, 73= 291

Adel Balala 74, 72, 78, 74= 298

Mutahi Kibugu 77, 76, 70, 75= 298

Dennis Maara 77, 71, 77, 78= 303

Kevin Juma 75, 75, 76, 77= 303

Simon Karari 79, 76, 74, 74= 303.