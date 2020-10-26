Ghana: Ex-President Rawlings' Mother Goes Home Tomorrow

23 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Madam Victoria Agbotui, will begin her journey to eternal rest, tomorrow morning, after living for 101 years on earth.

A pre-burial service would be held at the Forecourt of the State House, Accra from 9am to 10.30am after family, friends and loved ones have filed past the centenarian, to pay their final respects.

The body would be conveyed to the Keta School Park in the Volta Region for burial service then to Dzelukope, her hometown in the same region, to be interred at a private ceremony.

Madam Agbotui, born on September 9, 1919, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, two weeks after she marked her 101st birthday. She was a one-time head of the catering department at the presidency during Rawlings' era.

According to her obituary, she had four siblings and aside former President Rawlings, she had three other adult children; Isaac Newton Nii Addy (deceased); Elizabeth Dangboki Kodjie and Mrs Judy Nkansah nee John (step daughter).

She had about 18 grand-children including the Member of Parliament for Korley Klottey in the Greater Accra Region, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings; 25 great-grand-children, one great-great-grandchild.

Since Madam Agbotui's demise, dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo and a government delegation have visited the former president and his family to commiserate with them.

The council of state, the military high command, National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by former President John Dramani Mahama, and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu's delegation of Muslim Chiefs have also visited.

The President of the National House of Chiefs and the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, and a delegation from the National House of Chiefs, the Volta Region House of Chiefs and the Asogli State, have paid a visit.

