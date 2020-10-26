Ghana: NPP Solicits Massive Votes in Bimbilla

23 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rallied communities in the Bimbilla Constituency in the Northern Region to come out in their numbers to vote the party into power again in the December polls.

The party is counting on the goodwill of those communities to chalk victory in the polls and tasked them to be involved in the electoral processes for the benefit of the people.

As part of the NPP agenda to retain the Bimbilla parliamentary seat and improve on the presidential votes, it has embarked on a series of sensitisation and education programmes on the electoral processes for constituency executives, campaign teams, electoral area coordinators and polling station executives and also a massive cleanup exercise.

The party is seeking to make inroads in Bimbilla by maximising votes in this year's elections, and has donated motorbikes and other logistics to the executives, campaign team and coordinators to embark on a door-to-door campaign.

Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk, an NPP activist, who donated motorbikes to the constituency, admonished members of the party to make good use of the training by working hard to reduce further the number of National Democratic Congress votes in the constituency.

He charged them to make judicious use of the motorbikes and their priority resounding victory for President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dominic Nitiwul, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

Alhaji Yakubu Alidu, Bimbilla Constituency chairman of the party, who received the motorbikes and other logistics on behalf of the MP, lauded the effort of Alhaji Zaruk, and appealed to him to sustain the gesture so as to improve votes of the constituency and described him as a proud son of Nanun.

"We're grateful to Alhaji Zaruk for his goodwill and unflinching loyalty to the party and the constituency, and we should be assured of more development projects if we retain power," he said.

Abdulai Yakubu, Municipal Chief Executive for Bimbilla, cited the construction of a number of markets, health and education-related projects during the NPP's tenure in governance and was confident the government would perform better in 2021 and beyond in the constituency, and outlined the good performances of President Akufo-Addo and Mr Nitiwul.

