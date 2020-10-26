Gambia: Cds Drammeh, 3 Other Senior Officers Promoted

President Adama Barrow, the commander-in-chief of The Gambia Armed Forces has promoted Major General Yakuba Drammeh, the Chief of Defence Staff and three other senior officers, according to a news release.

"His Excellency the President of the Republic of the Gambia and Commander-in-chief of the Gambia Armed Forces, Mr. Adama Barrow in consultation with the relevant stakeholders, the existing vacancies and the ongoing defence reforms in the Gambia Armed Forces has approved the following promotions:

Major General Yakuba A. Drammeh, Chief of Defence Staff to Lieutenant General; Brigadier General Mamat O. Cham, Deputy Chief of Defence Staff to Major General; Colonel Ousman Gomez, Commander Gambia National Army to Brigadier General and Colonel Turo K Jawneh, Commander, Republican National Guard to Brigadier General."

"The promotions are with effect from 1 October 2020. On behalf of His Excellency the President of the Republic of the Gambia and the Commander-in-chief of the Gambia Armed Forces, Mr Adama Barrow, the Honourable Minister of Defence, Ambassador Sheikh Omar Faye and the entire staff of the Ministry of Defence, we would like to extend our hearty congratulations to the Service Chiefs and Commanders for their elevations to the prestigious ranks respectively."