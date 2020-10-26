Gambia: Cds Drammeh, 3 Other Senior Officers Promoted

23 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

President Adama Barrow, the commander-in-chief of The Gambia Armed Forces has promoted Major General Yakuba Drammeh, the Chief of Defence Staff and three other senior officers, according to a news release.

"His Excellency the President of the Republic of the Gambia and Commander-in-chief of the Gambia Armed Forces, Mr. Adama Barrow in consultation with the relevant stakeholders, the existing vacancies and the ongoing defence reforms in the Gambia Armed Forces has approved the following promotions:

Major General Yakuba A. Drammeh, Chief of Defence Staff to Lieutenant General; Brigadier General Mamat O. Cham, Deputy Chief of Defence Staff to Major General; Colonel Ousman Gomez, Commander Gambia National Army to Brigadier General and Colonel Turo K Jawneh, Commander, Republican National Guard to Brigadier General."

"The promotions are with effect from 1 October 2020. On behalf of His Excellency the President of the Republic of the Gambia and the Commander-in-chief of the Gambia Armed Forces, Mr Adama Barrow, the Honourable Minister of Defence, Ambassador Sheikh Omar Faye and the entire staff of the Ministry of Defence, we would like to extend our hearty congratulations to the Service Chiefs and Commanders for their elevations to the prestigious ranks respectively."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.