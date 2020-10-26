Rwanda: Covid-19 - Rwanda Features on EU "Safe List"

24 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

The European Union has listed Rwanda among the countries on which Covid-19 travel restrictions into the EU territory should be gradually lifted.

According to a statement from the Council of the European Union on October 22, the move follows a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU.

Among the criteria, the EU considers for lifting travel restrictions on third countries (countries that are not members of the EU as well as countries whose citizens do not enjoy the European Union right to free movement) include their epidemiological situation and containment measures, including physical distancing, as well as economic and social considerations.

The other countries from which the restrictions have been lifted are Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Uruguay.

This means that Rwanda is the only African country to feature on the least.

For China and the special administrative regions of China Hong Kong and Macao, the lifting of restrictions will be subject to confirmation of reciprocity.

The EU Council's statement, however, indicates that this list will continue to be reviewed regularly and, as the case may be, updated.

In addition, the statement says that the EU Council recommendation is not a legally binding instrument.

So, the authorities of the member states remain responsible for implementing the content of the recommendation, where they may, in full transparency, lift only progressively travel restrictions towards countries listed.

For the past few weeks, Rwanda has been reporting progress in the fight against Covid-19. For instance, the country's active cases have fallen from over 1600 on October 6 to 212 on October 23.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.