Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 2 New Cases

23 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia's Ministry of Health has announced the registration of 2 new cases, taking the total of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,657.

This is according to the 176th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

No new COVID-19 related death is recorded while no new COVID-19 patient recovered.

No new person was taken into quarantine, and no new persons discharged.

The country currently has no person in quarantine, 881 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.2%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 24 new positive cases bringing its total number of positive cases to 15, 508.

It registered 14, 026 recoveries, 321 deaths while 1,160 are under treatment.

