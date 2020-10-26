Rwanda: Hoops Rwanda Stun IPRC Huye to Lift Historic First League Title

24 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Hoops Rwanda have clinched their historic first title of the BK women's basketball league following their stunning win over IPRC-Huye in this year's final at Kigali Arena on Saturday.

After trailing IPRC Huye in the first three quarters, Moise Mutokambali's side fought back to win the tightly contested game 68-63.

BREAKING: @ThehoopsR have, for the first time, clinched the women's league title after beating IPRC Huye 68-63 in the final. #BKBNL pic.twitter.com/SF3mN94gLY

- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) October 24, 2020

Guard Rosine Micomyiza, and the Hoops captain, scored a game-high 20 points with DR Congo-born forward Feza Ebengo added 19 points.

Meanwhile, former champions Ubumwe outhustled the 2018/19 champions APR 67-52 to claim the third position.

By press time Saturday, the men's final was yet to get underway.

Women

Final The Hoops 68-63 IPRC-Huye

Third Place APR 52-67 Ubumwe

