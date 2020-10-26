Gambia: Nianija Residents in Excitement Ahead of Barrow's Visit

Hundreds of people including alkalolu, youth and women representatives among other residents of Nianija are in excitement ahead of President Adama Barrow's visit to the district on 7 November 2010.

The Gambian leader is expected to visit the district to lay the foundation stone of their road.

Residents of the district converged at Chief Dawda York's bantaba in Buduck to prepare for Barrow's visit to Nianija District.

They described Barrow's coming to Nianija as historic.

According to them, the president's visit to Nianija would change the livelihood of people living within the areas.

During the preparation, Chief Dawda York emphasised the importance of the coming of Adama Barrow in Nianija District, saying what has affected and hindered the development of Nianija in terms of education, job opportunities for young people, health, agriculture, communication, economic sustainability among other important social amenities for many years in the district will come to an end.

Chief York firmly assured his people that President Barrow will raise Nianija District to highest level with regard to infrastructural development.

With the construction of the new road in Nianija people will be safe in all sectors of developments.

He urged them to vote for Barrow during the 2021 presidential elections to benefit from more development in future.

Youth representative, Pa Jobe, lady councilor, Hawa Bah and Habbie Njie all promised to make the visit of Barrow to the District historic.

According to them, Nianija was not considered by past presidents but said President Barrow has in less than 4 years realised the problems of Nianija.