Cameroon: Teeth Whitening - Secret to a Magic Smile

This activity seems to be an obligation for many who think beauty depends on the colour of their teeth.

Keeping her teeth sparkling and glooming for a healthy smile is an asset to Kelly N. a teacher in Yaounde. Though time consuming, Kelly does not joke with her teeth whitening therapy. Contrary to others who visit dentists for this purpose, Kelly N. makes ample use of YouTube and other social media networks to get the magic components. Kelly tells us that she goes the home-made way. "I brush my teeth every morning and evening with baking soda and rinse with salty water," Kelly says. She also eats fruits constantly to strengthen and brighten her teeth. The teacher equally elucidates that to keep her teeth ever glowing; she avoids sugar and alcoholic substances which to her, are setbacks to obtaining a magic smile. "I feel so beautiful when I smile; my bright teeth make me feel very clean and elegant," she states before indicating that to attain better results, consistency is crucial.

Though Kelly says she has successfully gotten her teeth brighter just from home-made remedies, medical experts are of the opinion that professional advice is necessary to begin the teeth whitening process. Dr Danielle Mebou, a dentist, says the teeth can have an unusual colouration due to the consumption of tea and other acidic substances. "It is after consulting the patient and knowing the cause of the teeth coloration that we can prescribe and officially begin the teeth whitening process," she adds. The doctor indicates that the teeth generally has a slightly white colour and abnormalities only come when it starts getting more yellowish or brownish. Questioned on the time frame of the teeth whitening process, the doctor says it can take a maximum of one hour. She however regrets that, most Cameroonians shy away from it due to the cost. Asked whether one could brighten his or her natural teeth colour, the doctor was affirmative stating that it is possible with constant follow up. To keep the teeth ever glowing, Dr Mebou advices young persons to avoid consuming sugar and other acidic components that can stain the teeth.