Cameroon: Teeth Whitening - Secret to a Magic Smile

23 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This activity seems to be an obligation for many who think beauty depends on the colour of their teeth.

Keeping her teeth sparkling and glooming for a healthy smile is an asset to Kelly N. a teacher in Yaounde. Though time consuming, Kelly does not joke with her teeth whitening therapy. Contrary to others who visit dentists for this purpose, Kelly N. makes ample use of YouTube and other social media networks to get the magic components. Kelly tells us that she goes the home-made way. "I brush my teeth every morning and evening with baking soda and rinse with salty water," Kelly says. She also eats fruits constantly to strengthen and brighten her teeth. The teacher equally elucidates that to keep her teeth ever glowing; she avoids sugar and alcoholic substances which to her, are setbacks to obtaining a magic smile. "I feel so beautiful when I smile; my bright teeth make me feel very clean and elegant," she states before indicating that to attain better results, consistency is crucial.

Though Kelly says she has successfully gotten her teeth brighter just from home-made remedies, medical experts are of the opinion that professional advice is necessary to begin the teeth whitening process. Dr Danielle Mebou, a dentist, says the teeth can have an unusual colouration due to the consumption of tea and other acidic substances. "It is after consulting the patient and knowing the cause of the teeth coloration that we can prescribe and officially begin the teeth whitening process," she adds. The doctor indicates that the teeth generally has a slightly white colour and abnormalities only come when it starts getting more yellowish or brownish. Questioned on the time frame of the teeth whitening process, the doctor says it can take a maximum of one hour. She however regrets that, most Cameroonians shy away from it due to the cost. Asked whether one could brighten his or her natural teeth colour, the doctor was affirmative stating that it is possible with constant follow up. To keep the teeth ever glowing, Dr Mebou advices young persons to avoid consuming sugar and other acidic components that can stain the teeth.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.