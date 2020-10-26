Sudan: Grant of 370 Million Dollars From World Bank to Support Economic Reforms

23 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — An agreement was signed Friday at the World Bank headquarters in Khartoum between the Government of Sudan and the World Bank on a grant of 370 million dollars, in the presence of the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, the Minister of Labor and Social Development, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan and the Country Director of the World Bank.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Hiba Mohamed Ali, and the Country Director for the countries of Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia and South Sudan at the World Bank, Osman Dayon.

Dr. Hiba explained during the signing ceremony that the grant is worth 370 million dollars and includes 200 million dollars from the World Bank as a pre-exemption grant and 170 million dollars from Sudan European partners, namely the European Union, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

She said that the grant will be allocated as direct support to the Sudanese citizens, especially needy families, through the Family Support Program, adding that the grant is also considered a great support for structural economic reforms towards economic recovery, inflation under control and reactivating the production.

Mr. Osman Dayon said that Sudan has taken steps that deserve support and admiration, and that this is a tribute to Sudan government for the start of a new phase of democratic rule.

He said that Sudan had not received support from the World Bank for 29 years and now it is back to the international community and will benefit from international support, international financing institutions, indicating that the government will receive assistance for the necessary reforms of the economy and improving the lives of citizens.

Dayon stated that these reforms are necessary for Sudan to benefit from debt relief, affirming the World Bank's readiness to provide technical support to Sudan and various types of support to help it in economic reforms.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.