Ghana: Oly Board Pledges Support for Old Players

23 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

A Board Member of Accra Great Olympics, Mr. Perry Doku, has pledged the club's support for the formation of the Accra Great Olympics Old Players Association.

The formation of the association, he said, would be a major boost to the board's project to build strong structures at the 'Dade' club.

Mr Doku gave the assurance when a nine-member delegation of retired Olympics and Hearts of Oak players paid a courtesy call on him at his residence on Tuesday to officially invite him as well as the board to the inaugral old stars peace match on November 8 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The visiting team included Oly's George Alhassan, Nii Moi Maclean, J.B. 'Rubberman' Naawu, Awuley Quaye and Godwin Attram.

Others include Hearts' Evans Aryeequaye and Tetteh Chandu as well as Thomas Otinkorang and Peter Lamptey who enjoyed playing careers at both sides.

According to Mr Doku, the board had realised that the lack of proper structures was stifling the effective running and business opportunities of the club.

This, he disclosed, had led them to take measures such as the recognition of an official supporters union and appointment of an Executive Director to mitigate the challenge.

He applauded the initiative by the old players, saying that their idea has been embraced by the club as it was ready to work and collaborate with its legends to steer the club into a prosperous future.

He said the board chairman, Mr Amarkai Amarteifio was ready to perform the inauguration with an amount of GH10,000 tabled to support their effort whiles an amount of GH¢2,000 was also offered to foot transportation bills.

As a life-long 'Agosu' fan, Mr Doku also pledged to support from his own coffers with an undisclosed amount.

The game which would be preceded by the official launch of the Accra Great Olympics Association (AGOOPA) would pitch the old stars of Olympics against their counterparts from Hearts of Oak

(AHOOPA) as they canvass for peace ahead of the December 7 polls.

Mr Doku was excited that despite the rivalry between the two sides they found common grounds to advance a noble cause and called for more collaborations and engagements to return both clubs to the highest pinnacle of the game across the continent.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.