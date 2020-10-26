Ghana: Gory Accident At Anyaa Claims One Life

One person died and another in critical condition after an accident involving two motorbikes and about seven other vehicles occurred at the Anyaa School Junction at Awoshie in Accra yesterday.

Additionally, five other persons sustained minor injuries.

The body of the deceased, identified as Richard Amoah, has since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary in Accra.

An eyewitness attributed the cause of the crash to brake failure of one of the vehicles, a Kia Rhino with registration number GX 903 15.

Narrating the accident to the Ghanaian Times, the eyewitness, Benjamin Nyarko, said, the accident occurred at about 8am on Thursday when the Kia Rhino truck lost control whilst descending from NIC towards Anyaa market.

"The motion of the Kia Rhino truck from NIC was abnormal, and it was clear there was something wrong with the vehicle which hit a motorbike at School Junction, at a time that the traffic light had turned red. The impact was so powerful that it pushed the motorbike forward and crashed into about six other vehicles too.

"In the process, the motor rider (deceased) got trapped under two of the vehicles, a white pick-up truck, which turned upside down whilst a Toyota V8 fell on top of it," Mr Nyarko said.

The eyewitness said, even though it took more than 30 minutes for the police to arrive at the accident scene, the officers managed to pull the motor rider from under the vehicles promptly, but died soon after the rescue.

Mr Nyarko said the rider of the second motorbike involved in the accident could not stand on his feet, because his legs and waist was badly affected.

The deceased was said to be on his way to work when he met his untimely death in the accident which also caused injuries to about five others, including a man and his two children who were in the V8 vehicle.

However, the driver of the vehicle which caused the accident had no injury.

Inspector Vincent Agblevor of the Anyaa Police Station, who is investigating the case, confirmed the accident to the Ghanaian Times, but declined to speak further, saying the police were in the process of gathering evidence.