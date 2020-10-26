Ghana: Motor Rider Dies After Ramming Into Cargo Truck

23 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — One person was killed and another seriously injured when a motorbike rammed into a cargo truck on the Abrepo-Barekese road in the Kumasi Metropolis yesterday.

The incident occurred when the cargo truck, with registration number GT 5539-N, was said to be making a U-turn at an intersection close to the Samad Hotel at Abrepo when the motorbike, M 19-AS, rammed into it.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorbike was heading toward Bantama, whilst the cargo truck was en route to Adum.

The eyewitness claimed the motor rider was speeding and he could not control the speed, so, he hit the driver's side and the motorbike threw them off.

"Instantly, the rider died, but the pillion passenger was still breathing, however, I can't tell if he's alive or not, since they took him away," the eyewitness indicated, stressing they rushed him to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

