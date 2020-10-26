Ghana: Clubs Ready for League Resumption

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Mr. Cudjoe Fianoo has assured that clubs will be ready for the resumption of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League which kicks-off on November 13, 2020.

Speaking to the Times Sports yesterday, Mr. Fianoo said the clubs are yearning for the resumption of the competition, having been on suspension since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Ghana football has been in the mud for some time now. It came to a halt for over a year and half because of the Anas No.12 Expose.

"That led to the formation of a Normalization Committee which came up with a mini league to keep the clubs active for that period.

But after ushering in a new administration which saw to the resumption of competitive football again, COVID-19 struck and brought every activity to a halt.

It is in this light that the experienced football administrator welcomes the new season; assuring that every club was making an effort to ensure a successful season; barring any unforeseen circumstance.

"On the side of the clubs, I'm very sure all the 18 clubs are ready to start the league. We are all looking forward to November, 13 when the referees will blow their whistles'.

He commended government for its support so far, adding that, "it is our hope that they will be with us from the beginning to the end because we want to make football big. The government has shown it was concerned about our safety and we hope they will cushion us in every area we need them," he said.