Somalia: Somaliland Opposition Party Leader Tests Positive for Covid-19

Abdirahman Mohamed Irro, Chairman of the Waddani Opposition Party in Somaliland - a breakaway region of Somalia - tested positive for the COVID-19 on Friday.

Abdirahman Irro said on his Facebook page that he had tested positive with for the virus and has self quarantined.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus today. I will be on a seven-day quarantine as recommended by the doctor. I am in very good health," wrote Abdirahman irro in a Facebook statement.

The self-declared state, Somaliland lies in northwestern Somalia, on the southern coast of the Gulf of Aden.

According to the US-based Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center Somalia has so far reported 3,897 infections with 102 deaths. As many as 3,089 have also recovered.