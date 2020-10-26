Somalia: Somaliland Opposition Party Leader Tests Positive for Covid-19

23 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Abdirahman Mohamed Irro, Chairman of the Waddani Opposition Party in Somaliland - a breakaway region of Somalia - tested positive for the COVID-19 on Friday.

Abdirahman Irro said on his Facebook page that he had tested positive with for the virus and has self quarantined.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus today. I will be on a seven-day quarantine as recommended by the doctor. I am in very good health," wrote Abdirahman irro in a Facebook statement.

The self-declared state, Somaliland lies in northwestern Somalia, on the southern coast of the Gulf of Aden.

On August 16th minister state for Puntland presidency Succumbed to the deadly respiratory disease.

According to the US-based Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center Somalia has so far reported 3,897 infections with 102 deaths. As many as 3,089 have also recovered.

