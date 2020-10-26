Somalia: AMISOM Hosts Somali Public Agenda to Discuss Somalia's 2020/2021 Elections

The Head of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Ambassador Francisco Madeira, has pledged the mission's support to ensure that Somalia's 2020/2021 Parliamentary and Presidential elections are secure and successful.

Speaking during an online meeting on Thursday with officials of the Somali Public Agenda (SPA), a research and public policy non-governmental organisation based in Mogadishu, Ambassador Madeira said AMISOM had trained Somali Security Forces on electoral security threat management and was ready to support the electoral process.

"As part of our strategy, we will have AMISOM Formed Police Units in all areas controlled by our forces. We will support the Somali Police Force, Somali National Army, Darwish and other security agencies," he said.

The lead and Executive Director of Somali Public Agenda, SPA, Mahad Wasuge, said "the current electoral model is achievable. The difference between the old model and what we have now is the number of delegates and increase in constituencies".

The briefing covered issues that included the agreed electoral model, limitations of the electoral design, operational and security outlook as well the protection of delegates and clan elders so they are not targeted by Al-Shabaab.

The e-meeting was organised by AMISOM Political Affairs Unit. Among others, it was attended by Lt. Gen. Diomede Ndegeya, the AMISOM Force Commander, Simon Mulongo, the Deputy Head of AMISOM and Taiwo Babatunde, the Head of the AMISOM's Political Affairs Unit.