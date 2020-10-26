Gambia: How Do We Redress Loss of Life?

20 Million people in the city of Lagos in Nigeria could not exercise their freedom of movement yesterday because of a lock down. This was not due to COVID-19. It is due to confrontations between the security forces and protestors which have resulted in burnings and killings.

The lesson in Nigeria confirms that social upheaval is not always a by-product of a struggle against self -perpetuating rulers.

In short, President Buhari is serving his last of two terms and has not shown any indication that he would ask for a third term.

The crisis arose out of a protest against the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and a call for its disbandment.

The matter has gone out of hand and the state is under pressure to investigate the killings and provide redress.

The lesson is clear. When a conflict arises between the security forces and the people they are supposed to protect, there is need for respectable individuals and institutions to step in, to handle the situation.

If such individuals and institutions do not step in at the right time, destruction of life and property will be the order of day.

Nigeria needs to come to terms with the fact that it is the home of one out of every six Africans. When Nigeria crumbles the continent cannot be left unruffled. Hence all Africans are concerned with the current situation in Lagos and urge all sides to search for a peaceful way to handle the crisis and prevent any recurrence.