Gambia: How Do We Redress Loss of Life?

23 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

20 Million people in the city of Lagos in Nigeria could not exercise their freedom of movement yesterday because of a lock down. This was not due to COVID-19. It is due to confrontations between the security forces and protestors which have resulted in burnings and killings.

The lesson in Nigeria confirms that social upheaval is not always a by-product of a struggle against self -perpetuating rulers.

In short, President Buhari is serving his last of two terms and has not shown any indication that he would ask for a third term.

The crisis arose out of a protest against the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and a call for its disbandment.

The matter has gone out of hand and the state is under pressure to investigate the killings and provide redress.

The lesson is clear. When a conflict arises between the security forces and the people they are supposed to protect, there is need for respectable individuals and institutions to step in, to handle the situation.

If such individuals and institutions do not step in at the right time, destruction of life and property will be the order of day.

Nigeria needs to come to terms with the fact that it is the home of one out of every six Africans. When Nigeria crumbles the continent cannot be left unruffled. Hence all Africans are concerned with the current situation in Lagos and urge all sides to search for a peaceful way to handle the crisis and prevent any recurrence.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.