Gambia: State House Driver in Land Case At Brikama Magistrate Court

23 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Louise Jobe

The case involving Momodou Cham, a driver at the State House, was mentioned at the Brikama Magistrate Court on Thursday 22nd October 2020 before Senior Magistrate Sainey Joof. The accused person was charged with one Count of obtaining money by false pretends.

When the charge was read to the accused person, he pleaded not guilty thereby prompting the prosecution to enter into full trial of the case.

PW1 Yaya Touray who is a Soldier attached to the State Guards, said in his evidence that sometime between 2018 and 2019, he bought two plots of land from one Alhagie Momodou Cham at an amount of five hundred and fifty thousand dalasi D550, 000. He however said that after he was issued with all the documents from the Alkalo, Area Council and GRA respectively and erected a fence, an unknown person came and destroyed the fence, prompting them to invite the accused person Alhagie Momodou Cham, to give account of the land after making an official ownership transfer of the property to them. PW1 also told the Court that the accused person moved them to another plot of land which was also claimed by another person. According to him, the matter was reported at the Banjul Police Station before coming to Court.

In this case, the Police Prosecutor appeared for the IGP whilst Counsel Fatty represented the accused person.

The case was adjourned to the 9th of November 2020, for further hearing.

