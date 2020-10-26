Sudan: 13 'Selectively Detained' in Sudan's Red Sea State

Suakin — The Red Sea state authorities detained 13 young men in Suakin on Wednesday, including Taher Sheiba, the media secretary of El Tawasul Party.

The party said in a statement that the group was held without any legal justification, calling for the release of all detained activists in Suakin and Port Sudan.

The Governor of the Red Sea State, Abdallah Shankarai, will be held responsible for "the consequences of the selective detentions" that "will bring the masses back to the front line to defend themselves in the face of the oppression of the authorities".

The National Network for Social Justice condemned the detention of the 13 young men, saying that they were arbitrarily arrested for unknown reasons.

The network called on the prosecution, the police, and the state authorities to immediately release them as long as they have not been charged, and urged the authorities "to stop these arbitrary and unjust measures", warning of dire consequences.

Governor Shankarai has confirmed that all those wounded during the recent protests in Suakin are being treated.

On Thursday, the Red Sea state security committee and the Suakin security committee briefed the governor about the protests.

In a statement after the briefing, the governor said the state security committee plans to start a disarmament campaign.

On October 14, tribal clashes erupted in Suakin and Port Sudan in Red Sea state between opponents and supporters of the Governor of Kassala, Saleh Ammar, who was dismissed on Tuesday. The fighting left six people dead and 20 others injured. In Kassala town, the police used tear gas to disperse protestors.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.